Nevada Wolf Pack to host UCSB Gauchos Saturday

UCSB Gauchos (3-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-2) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -6.5;…

UCSB Gauchos (3-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-2)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts UCSB.

The Wolf Pack are 3-1 in home games. Nevada is eighth in the MWC scoring 79.0 points while shooting 40.9% from the field.

UCSB finished 13-10 in Big West play and 7-7 on the road a season ago. The Gauchos averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 4.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.