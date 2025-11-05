Nevada Wolf Pack to face the Sacramento State Hornets on the road

Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) at Sacramento State Hornets (1-0) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts…

Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) at Sacramento State Hornets (1-0)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Nevada.

Sacramento State finished 15-18 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hornets averaged 63.3 points per game last season, 12.1 on free throws and 18.6 from deep.

Nevada went 11-21 overall with a 3-9 record on the road last season. The Wolf Pack allowed opponents to score 65.8 points per game and shot 42.4% from the field last season.

