Nevada Wolf Pack play the UCSB Gauchos in non-conference action

UCSB Gauchos (3-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-2)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on UCSB in out-of-conference play.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-1 in home games. Nevada is fifth in the MWC in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Elijah Price leads the Wolf Pack with 9.4 boards.

UCSB went 13-10 in Big West action and 7-7 on the road last season. The Gauchos averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.0% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

