Nevada Wolf Pack and the Eastern Washington Eagles meet in Portland, Oregon

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-3) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (4-2)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington and Nevada meet at Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon.

The Wolf Pack are 4-2 in non-conference play. Nevada is eighth in the MWC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Makayla Carter averaging 1.7.

The Eagles are 2-3 in non-conference play. Eastern Washington ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Nevada’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 19.3 more points per game (72.6) than Nevada allows (53.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahrray Young is scoring 10.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Skylar Durley is averaging 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 33.3%.

Elyn Bowers is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 17.6 points and two steals. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.