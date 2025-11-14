Nevada visits Santa Clara after Comer’s 23-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) at Santa Clara Broncos (3-0)
Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits Santa Clara after Tayshawn Comer scored 23 points in Nevada’s 86-81 overtime victory against the Southern Illinois Salukis.
Santa Clara finished 21-13 overall a season ago while going 12-5 at home. The Broncos averaged 81.9 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 32.7 from 3-point range.
Nevada went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 3-8 on the road. The Wolf Pack gave up 68.1 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.
