Nevada takes on Southern Illinois in non-conference play

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Southern…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Southern Illinois in non-conference action.

Nevada finished 11-6 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Wolf Pack allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

Southern Illinois went 5-7 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Salukis averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 20.1 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.