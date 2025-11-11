Nevada takes on Southern Illinois in non-conference play

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0)
Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Southern Illinois in non-conference action.
Nevada finished 11-6 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Wolf Pack allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.
Southern Illinois went 5-7 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Salukis averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 20.1 from 3-point range.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
