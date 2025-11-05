Nevada secures 77-50 win against Louisiana Tech

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Chuck Bailey III scored 24 points as Nevada beat Louisiana Tech 77-50 on Tuesday night in…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Chuck Bailey III scored 24 points as Nevada beat Louisiana Tech 77-50 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Bailey shot 7 for 11 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Wolf Pack. Tayshawn Comer scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Elijah Price finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Kylan Howze, AJ Bates and DJ Dudley each scored nine points for Louisana Tech.

Bailey scored nine points in the first half to help put the Wolf Pack up 34-18 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

