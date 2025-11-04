Nevada hosts Louisiana Tech to open season

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nevada Wolf Pack Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -8.5; over/under…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nevada Wolf Pack

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada begins the season at home against Louisiana Tech.

Nevada finished 17-16 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 72.3 points per game last season, 29.4 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 6.2 on fast breaks.

Louisiana Tech went 20-12 overall a season ago while going 5-7 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

