Nevada hosts Louisiana Tech for season opener

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nevada Wolf Pack

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nevada Wolf Pack

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada opens the season at home against Louisiana Tech.

Nevada finished 11-6 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Wolf Pack allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

Louisiana Tech finished 20-12 overall last season while going 5-7 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

