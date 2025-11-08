Neoklis Avdalas scores 33 points and Virginia Tech tops Providence 107-101 at Hall of Fame Tip-Off

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Neoklis Avdalas scored 33 points and Virginia Tech defeated Providence 107-101 in overtime at the Basketball…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Neoklis Avdalas scored 33 points and Virginia Tech defeated Providence 107-101 in overtime at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Saturday night.

Avdalas, a 6-foot-9 freshman from Greece, made 13 of 23 shots overall and 5 of 8 3-pointers. He had five rebounds and six assists.

The Hokies went on a 9-0 run early in the second half, erasing an eight-point deficit and taking a 56-54 lead with 14 1/2 minutes left in regulation. Neither team led by more than three points for the remainder of the second half. Amani Hansberry’s jumper with five seconds left sent the game to overtime at 86-all.

Virginia Tech did not trail in overtime, although there was one tie early. A 3-pointer from Hansberry gave the Hokies a 99-95 lead with two minutes left and they went up by eight when Tyler Johnson made one of two free throws with 27 seconds left.

Jailen Bedford scored 18 points for the Hokies and Hansberry had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Johnson scored 12 points and Jaden Schutt added 10 for the Hokies (2-0). Tobi Lawal grabbed 13 rebounds.

Jayson Edwards scored 28 points, Jaylin Sellers 26, and Stefan Vaaks 17 for Providence. Oswin Erhunmwunse had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

The Hokies had an early eight-point lead in the first half before a long stretch in which there were six ties and five lead changes. Providence scored nine of the last 12 points of the half to lead 46-40 at the break.

