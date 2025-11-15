Nebraska takes on North Dakota State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

North Dakota State Bison (2-1) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska…

North Dakota State Bison (2-1) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska will take on North Dakota State at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Nebraska finished 21-12 overall with a 9-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Cornhuskers averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.2 last season.

North Dakota State finished 21-12 overall with a 10-6 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Bison gave up 65.3 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

