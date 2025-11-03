Nebraska rolls in second half for Fred Hoiberg’s 200th career coaching victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Braden Frager scored 22 points and Nebraska dominated the second half, defeating West Georgia 86-53 on…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Braden Frager scored 22 points and Nebraska dominated the second half, defeating West Georgia 86-53 on Monday night for Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg’s 200th career victory.

Hoiberg is 200-164 as he begins his 12th season as a college coach. He also coached at Iowa State, his alma mater.

The Cornhuskers shot 63% in the second half and scored 56 points after leading just 30-25 at halftime. The Cornhuskers led 52-33 with 11 minutes remaining before a 25-6 run put the game well in hand. Shelton Williams-Dryden scored all six points for the Wolves in that stretch of nearly six minutes.

Reink Mast had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Cornhuskers in their season opener. Jamarques Lawrence scored 18 points and Connor Essegian added 12.

Williams-Dryden scored 14 points and Chas Lewless had 11 for the Wolves. West Georgia shot 29% from the field.

The Cornhuskers won 21 games last season and were the champions of the CBC tournament in Las Vegas.

The Wolves of the Atlantic Sun Conference are in their second year as a Division I program.

