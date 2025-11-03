Nebraska opens season at home against West Georgia

West Georgia Wolves at Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska begins the season at home…

West Georgia Wolves at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska begins the season at home against West Georgia.

Nebraska went 21-14 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cornhuskers averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 15.5 on free throws and 22.5 from deep.

West Georgia went 6-25 overall last season while going 2-15 on the road. The Wolves averaged 69.0 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.