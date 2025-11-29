Nebraska hosts South Carolina Upstate after Mast’s 31-point performance

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-4) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -25.5;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-4) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -25.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts South Carolina Upstate after Rienk Mast scored 31 points in Nebraska’s 80-73 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Cornhuskers have gone 4-0 at home. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. Mast leads the Cornhuskers with 6.3 boards.

The Spartans are 1-3 on the road. South Carolina Upstate ranks third in the Big South with 14.5 assists per game led by Tyler Smith averaging 3.6.

Nebraska makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). South Carolina Upstate averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Nebraska gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mast is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers.

Carmelo Adkins is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Mason Bendinger is averaging 15.3 points and 2.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

