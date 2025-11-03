Nebraska hosts Northwestern State in season opener

Northwestern State Demons at Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Northwestern State in the…

Northwestern State Demons at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Northwestern State in the season opener.

Nebraska finished 13-4 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Cornhuskers averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Northwestern State finished 16-16 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Demons averaged 62.8 points per game while shooting 38.2% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.