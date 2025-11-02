Nebraska hosts Northwestern State for season opener

Northwestern State Demons at Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska begins the season at home…

Northwestern State Demons at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska begins the season at home against Northwestern State.

Nebraska went 21-12 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cornhuskers averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 32.8 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 5.9 on fast breaks.

Northwestern State went 6-10 on the road and 16-16 overall a season ago. The Demons averaged 12.2 assists per game on 22.3 made field goals last season.

