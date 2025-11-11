Nebraska hosts Creighton following Prince’s 23-point game

Creighton Bluejays (1-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on Creighton after…

Creighton Bluejays (1-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on Creighton after Britt Prince scored 23 points in Nebraska’s 80-46 victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

Nebraska went 13-4 at home last season while going 21-12 overall. The Cornhuskers gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

Creighton went 18-3 in Big East play and 11-3 on the road a season ago. The Bluejays averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 8.2 second-chance points and 7.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

