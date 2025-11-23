Nebraska faces Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-2) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) Niceville, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-2) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0)

Niceville, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and Nebraska play at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

The Cornhuskers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Nebraska is eighth in the Big Ten with 19.6 assists per game led by Callin Hake averaging 4.0.

The Mastodons have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks eighth in the Horizon with 10.6 assists per game led by Lili Krasovec averaging 2.8.

Nebraska averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hake averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Britt Prince is shooting 64.2% and averaging 21.2 points.

Alana Nelson is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.6 points for the Mastodons. Jordan Reid is averaging 12.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

