Nebraska faces Oklahoma in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Oklahoma Sooners (2-1) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska will play Oklahoma at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Nebraska went 21-14 overall with a 14-1 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Cornhuskers averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 23.0 bench points last season.

Oklahoma finished 20-14 overall with a 13-1 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Sooners allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shot 44.6% from the field last season.

