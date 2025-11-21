Nebraska Cornhuskers square off against the Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats (5-0) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1.5…

Kansas State Wildcats (5-0) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State and Nebraska meet at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Cornhuskers have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Nebraska ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Hoiberg averaging 5.4.

The Wildcats have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Kansas State scores 94.4 points and has outscored opponents by 16.2 points per game.

Nebraska makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Kansas State has shot at a 53.8% rate from the field this season, 15.5 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Rienk Mast is averaging 15.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 52.8%.

PJ Haggerty is scoring 28.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Nate Johnson is averaging 14.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

