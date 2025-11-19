Live Radio
Nebraska Cornhuskers and the New Mexico Lobos square off

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:50 AM

New Mexico Lobos (3-1) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska will play New Mexico at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Nebraska went 21-14 overall with a 14-1 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Cornhuskers allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

New Mexico finished 27-8 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Lobos shot 46.0% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

