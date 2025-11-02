Nebraska begins season at home against West Georgia

West Georgia Wolves at Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska begins the season at home…

West Georgia Wolves at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska begins the season at home against West Georgia.

Nebraska finished 21-14 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Cornhuskers averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 23.0 bench points last season.

West Georgia went 6-25 overall with a 2-15 record on the road last season. The Wolves allowed opponents to score 78.3 points per game and shot 47.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.