Ndongo, Sylla posts double-doubles to lead Georgia Tech past Georgia Southern

ATLANTA (AP) — Baye Ndongo scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Mouhamed Sylla recorded a double-double and Georgia…

ATLANTA (AP) — Baye Ndongo scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Mouhamed Sylla recorded a double-double and Georgia Tech held on to beat Georgia Southern 68-66 on Tuesday night.

Sylla made all four shot attempts and scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Reserve Akai Fleming scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets (4-1) who were rebounding from a 92-87 loss to Georgia on Friday.

Reserve Khayri Dunn scored 13 points, Alden Applewhite 11, Tyren Moore 10 and Nakavieon White 10 for the Eagles (3-2).

Sylla made 1 of 2 foul shots for a 68-63 Georgia Tech lead with 19 seconds left. Nine seconds later, the Eagles’ White made a 3-pointer. Georgia Southern’s Spudd Webb fouled Kowacie Reeves Jr. to the line who missed the first free throw of a 1-and-1, but the Eagles failed to get off a shot for a chance to tie it.

Georgia Southern led 25-14 midway through the first half before Georgia Tech got back in it and reduced the deficit to 37-36 at halftime.

The Yellow Jackets and Eagles are meeting for the eighth time on the hardwood with Tech leading the all-time series, 5-2. Tech has taken five straight from Georgia Southern after dropping the first two matchups in the 1950s.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.