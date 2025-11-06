Ndjonga scores 17, Canisius defeats Allegheny 84-43

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bryan Ndjonga had 17 points in Canisius’ 84-43 win over Allegheny on Thursday. Ndjonga added seven…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bryan Ndjonga had 17 points in Canisius’ 84-43 win over Allegheny on Thursday.

Ndjonga added seven rebounds for the Golden Griffins (1-1). Kahlil Singleton scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Chris Kumu shot 7 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

James Sitter led the way for the Gators with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.