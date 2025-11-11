NC State Wolfpack to host the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Wednesday

UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-2) at NC State Wolfpack (2-0) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC State…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-2) at NC State Wolfpack (2-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces UNC Greensboro.

NC State finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Wolfpack gave up 70.4 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

UNC Greensboro finished 20-12 overall with an 8-6 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 26.2 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.

