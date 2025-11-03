Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » NC State Wolfpack open…

NC State Wolfpack open season at home against the North Carolina Central Eagles

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 5:13 AM

North Carolina Central Eagles at NC State Wolfpack

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts North Carolina Central for the season opener.

NC State finished 12-19 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.4 last season.

North Carolina Central finished 7-9 in MEAC games and 2-13 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 18.7 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up