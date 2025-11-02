NC State hosts North Carolina Central to start season

North Carolina Central Eagles at NC State Wolfpack Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC State begins…

North Carolina Central Eagles at NC State Wolfpack

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State begins the season at home against North Carolina Central.

NC State went 12-19 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.

North Carolina Central went 14-19 overall with a 2-13 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 16.0 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

