Navy Midshipmen to host the Yale Bulldogs Friday

Yale Bulldogs at Navy Midshipmen
Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 147.5
BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Yale.
Navy finished 15-19 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Midshipmen shot 42.3% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.
Yale finished 22-8 overall a season ago while going 7-6 on the road. The Bulldogs shot 49.0% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.
