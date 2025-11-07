Live Radio
Navy Midshipmen to host the Yale Bulldogs Friday

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 10:58 AM

Yale Bulldogs at Navy Midshipmen

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Yale.

Navy finished 15-19 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Midshipmen shot 42.3% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

Yale finished 22-8 overall a season ago while going 7-6 on the road. The Bulldogs shot 49.0% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

