Naveh scores 15 as Oral Roberts beats Haskell 84-64

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ofri Naveh’s 15 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Haskell 84-64 on Tuesday. Naveh also added seven…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ofri Naveh’s 15 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Haskell 84-64 on Tuesday.

Naveh also added seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-3). Luke Gray scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Jack Turner also had 14 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

Jesse White led the way for NAIA member Haskell with 14 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Alexander Ellenwood added 12 points and six rebounds for the Fighting Indians. Khohanon Atazhoon finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.