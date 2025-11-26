Natt and Sam Houston defeat Idaho State 84-81

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Kashie Natt scored 26 points to lead Sam Houston and Damon Nicholas Jr. sealed the victory…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Kashie Natt scored 26 points to lead Sam Houston and Damon Nicholas Jr. sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left as the Bearkats took down Idaho State 84-81 on Wednesday in the Holiday Hoops Classic.

Natt had five rebounds for the Bearkats (4-2). Justin Begg added 16 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line while they also had five assists. Po’Boigh King had 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Martin Kheil led the way for the Bengals (3-4) with 18 points. Idaho State also got 17 points from Lachlan Brewer. Caleb Van De Griend and Jamison Guerra both had 12 points.

Up next

Both teams play again on Friday.in the tournament, Sam Houston takes on Idaho and Idaho State plays CSU Northridge.

