Narit Chotikavanic’s game-winner leads Stephen F. Austin past Pepperdine, 63-60

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 12:10 AM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Narit Chotikavanic led Stephen F. Austin with 22 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with one second remaining, and the Lumberjacks took down Pepperdine 63-60 on Friday.

Chotikavanic added five steals for the Lumberjacks (5-1). Lateef Patrick added 11 points. Keon Thompson finished with 10 points.

Aaron Clark finished with 30 points for the Waves (3-3). Danilo Dozic added 11 points for Pepperdine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

