Nadeau scores 16, Detroit Mercy beats Cleary 92-54

DETROIT (AP) — TJ Nadeau had 16 points in Detroit Mercy’s 92-54 win against Cleary on Tuesday.

Nadeau had six rebounds for the Titans (1-2). Ayden Carter added 15 points and eight rebounds, and shot 5 of 7 from the field. Keshawn Fisher scored 14.

Jacob Mueller finished with seven points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Cleary also got seven points and two steals from Amare Slaughter. Trevor Viau finished with six points.

