Naas Cunningham scores 25 as UNLV cruises past Chattanooga 101-69

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Naas Cunningham scored 25 points off the bench to lead UNLV past Chattanooga 101-69 on Saturday night.

Cunningham shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Rebels (1-1). Kimani Hamilton pitched in with 19 points and nine rebounds. Howard Fleming Jr. had 13 points.

Tedrick Washington Jr. led the Mocs (1-2) with 18 points and four assists. Jordan Frison had 13 points and Tate Darner scored nine with six rebounds.

UNLV entered halftime up 47-36 behind 11 points from Cunningham.

