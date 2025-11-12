Muttilib leads Grambling against Southern Miss after 21-point performance

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) at Grambling Tigers (2-1) Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) at Grambling Tigers (2-1)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on Southern Miss after Jamil Muttilib scored 21 points in Grambling’s 73-70 victory over the Howard Bison.

Grambling went 12-22 overall last season while going 6-7 at home. The Tigers averaged 66.8 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.8% from deep last season.

Southern Miss went 11-22 overall with a 1-13 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Eagles averaged 71.3 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 30.3% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.