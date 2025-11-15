Murray State takes down Nicholls State 99-79

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Fredrick King had 24 points in Murray State’s 99-79 win over Nicholls State on Saturday. King…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Fredrick King had 24 points in Murray State’s 99-79 win over Nicholls State on Saturday.

King added 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Racers (3-1). Javon Jackson added 23 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 8 for 9 from the line while they also had three steals. Layne Taylor had 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Jalik Dunkley finished with 18 points and five steals for the Colonels (0-4). Trae English added 17 points for Nicholls State. Sincere Malone finished with 15 points, four assists and five steals.

Murray State took the lead for good with 14:33 left in the first half. The score was 48-39 at halftime, with King racking up 14 points. Murray State extended its lead to 59-45 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run.

