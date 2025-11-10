Murray State set for road matchup with the SMU Mustangs

Murray State Racers (2-0) at SMU Mustangs (2-0) Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Murray State. SMU…

Murray State Racers (2-0) at SMU Mustangs (2-0)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Murray State.

SMU went 24-11 overall with a 13-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mustangs averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 24.0 bench points last season.

Murray State finished 10-11 in MVC play and 5-8 on the road a season ago. The Racers gave up 69.2 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

