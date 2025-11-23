Murray State Racers and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders square off

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) vs. Murray State Racers (4-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) vs. Murray State Racers (4-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -7.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State will take on Middle Tennessee at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Racers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Murray State ranks sixth in the MVC in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Fredrick King paces the Racers with 7.5 boards.

Middle Tennessee went 22-12 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Raiders averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.