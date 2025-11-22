Murray State plays Middle Tennessee in George Town, Cayman Islands

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) vs. Murray State Racers (4-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) vs. Murray State Racers (4-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State will play Middle Tennessee at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Racers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Murray State ranks sixth in the MVC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Anderson averaging 2.0.

Middle Tennessee finished 22-12 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Blue Raiders averaged 76.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.5 last season.

