Murray State hosts Little Rock after Wallace’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 4:54 AM

Little Rock Trojans (2-2) at Murray State Racers (3-1)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Murray State after Cameron Wallace scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 68-62 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

Murray State went 16-17 overall with a 7-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Racers averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

Little Rock finished 19-14 overall with a 9-7 record on the road last season. The Trojans averaged 69.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

