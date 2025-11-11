Murray State heads to SMU for non-conference showdown

Murray State Racers (2-0) at SMU Mustangs (2-0) Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -11.5; over/under is…

Murray State Racers (2-0) at SMU Mustangs (2-0)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -11.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Murray State in non-conference play.

SMU finished 13-6 at home a season ago while going 24-11 overall. The Mustangs averaged 79.9 points per game last season, 36.5 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

Murray State went 5-8 on the road and 16-17 overall a season ago. The Racers shot 43.3% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

