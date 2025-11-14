Murray State faces Nicholls State after Jackson’s 26-point showing

Nicholls State Colonels (0-3) at Murray State Racers (2-1) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts…

Nicholls State Colonels (0-3) at Murray State Racers (2-1)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Nicholls State after Javon Jackson scored 26 points in Murray State’s 102-91 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

Murray State finished 7-5 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Racers averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 14.6 bench points last season.

Nicholls State went 20-13 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Colonels averaged 11.3 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

