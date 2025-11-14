Live Radio
Mount St. Mary’s hosts Morgan State following Bannerman’s 25-point outing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 7:27 AM

Morgan State Lady Bears (1-2) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (0-3)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Mount St. Mary’s after Ja’la Bannerman scored 25 points in Morgan State’s 88-49 win over the Washington Adventist Shock.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 15-16 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mountaineers averaged 13.0 assists per game on 21.8 made field goals last season.

Morgan State finished 4-11 on the road and 13-17 overall a season ago. The Lady Bears averaged 59.3 points per game last season, 29.3 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

