Mount St. Mary’s hosts Morgan State following Bannerman’s 25-point outing

Morgan State Lady Bears (1-2) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (0-3)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Mount St. Mary’s after Ja’la Bannerman scored 25 points in Morgan State’s 88-49 win over the Washington Adventist Shock.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 15-16 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mountaineers averaged 13.0 assists per game on 21.8 made field goals last season.

Morgan State finished 4-11 on the road and 13-17 overall a season ago. The Lady Bears averaged 59.3 points per game last season, 29.3 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

