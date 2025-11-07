Mount St. Mary’s hosts Bucknell after Dorries’ 20-point performance

Bucknell takes on Mount St. Mary's after Amon Dorries scored 20 points in Bucknell's 78-70 win over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.

Bucknell Bison (1-0) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (0-1)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on Mount St. Mary’s after Amon Dorries scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 78-70 win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 23-13 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Mountaineers gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 15.9 fouls last season.

Bucknell finished 14-6 in Patriot League action and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

