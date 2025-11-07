Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Mount St. Mary's hosts…

Mount St. Mary’s hosts Bucknell after Dorries’ 20-point performance

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 11:01 AM

Bucknell Bison (1-0) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (0-1)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on Mount St. Mary’s after Amon Dorries scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 78-70 win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 23-13 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Mountaineers gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 15.9 fouls last season.

Bucknell finished 14-6 in Patriot League action and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up