Mostapha El Moutaouakkil’s double-double helps Jacksonville State defeat Oakwood 117-63

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil had 27 points and 10 rebounds in Jacksonville State’s 117-63 win against Oakwood on Monday.

Toby Nnadozie and Jamar Franklin scored 14 points each for the Gamecocks.

The Ambassadors were led in scoring by Jordan Hill, who finished with 18 points. Jordan Bell added 12 points for Oakwood. Chase Jackson recorded 10 points and two steals.

