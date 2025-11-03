Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Mostapha El Moutaouakkil's double-double…

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil’s double-double helps Jacksonville State defeat Oakwood 117-63

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 10:41 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil had 27 points and 10 rebounds in Jacksonville State’s 117-63 win against Oakwood on Monday.

Toby Nnadozie and Jamar Franklin scored 14 points each for the Gamecocks.

The Ambassadors were led in scoring by Jordan Hill, who finished with 18 points. Jordan Bell added 12 points for Oakwood. Chase Jackson recorded 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up