Moses leads Eastern Washington against Seattle U after 30-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (1-1) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Washington face…

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (1-1)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Washington face Seattle U after Isaiah Moses scored 30 points in Eastern Washington’s 102-97 overtime loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Seattle U finished 14-18 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Redhawks averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

Eastern Washington went 10-22 overall last season while going 2-14 on the road. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 75.5 points per game and shot 46.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.