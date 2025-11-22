Moses leads Eastern Washington against Central Arkansas after 22-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-4) Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-4)

Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on Central Arkansas after Isaiah Moses scored 22 points in Eastern Washington’s 91-73 victory over the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers.

The Bears have gone 1-1 in home games. Central Arkansas is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Eastern Washington has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Central Arkansas averages 70.6 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 83.8 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is shooting 36.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bears. Ty Robinson is averaging 10.6 points.

Moses is averaging 18.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Alton Hamilton IV is averaging 11.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

