Morris’ 22 help East Tennessee State defeat Northern Kentucky 75-63

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Morris III’s 22 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Northern Kentucky 75-63 on Wednesday.

Morris shot 7 of 10 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line for the Buccaneers (2-1). Brian Taylor II scored 20 points while grabbing nine rebounds. Blake Barkley finished with 13 points.

Dan Gherezgher Jr. led the way for the Norse (1-2) with 24 points. Northern Kentucky also got 14 points, four assists and three steals from Donovan Oday. Kael Robinson finished with seven points, six rebounds and four steals.

