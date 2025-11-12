Morris’ 21 help Bethune-Cookman knock off Coastal Georgia 101-60

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Arterio Morris’ 21 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Coastal Georgia 101-60 on Tuesday night. Morris also…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Arterio Morris’ 21 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Coastal Georgia 101-60 on Tuesday night.

Morris also contributed nine rebounds, seven assists, and five steals for the Wildcats (1-2). Daniel Rouzan scored 19 points. Quentin Heady finished with 14 points.

Isaiah Edden and Kycen Pruett scored 11 points apiece for Coastal Georgia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

