Morgan State and Stetson meet for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 8:27 AM

Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Morgan State Lady Bears (0-1)

Baltimore; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on Stetson in out-of-conference play.

Morgan State went 13-17 overall a season ago while going 8-4 at home. The Lady Bears averaged 9.2 steals, 3.4 blocks and 18.5 turnovers per game last season.

Stetson went 10-9 in ASUN action and 3-11 on the road last season. The Hatters averaged 7.5 steals, 3.4 blocks and 16.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

