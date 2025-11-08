Morgan State and Stetson meet for non-conference showdown

Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Morgan State Lady Bears (0-1) Baltimore; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on…

Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Morgan State Lady Bears (0-1)

Baltimore; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on Stetson in out-of-conference play.

Morgan State went 13-17 overall a season ago while going 8-4 at home. The Lady Bears averaged 9.2 steals, 3.4 blocks and 18.5 turnovers per game last season.

Stetson went 10-9 in ASUN action and 3-11 on the road last season. The Hatters averaged 7.5 steals, 3.4 blocks and 16.3 turnovers per game last season.

