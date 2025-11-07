Live Radio
Morgan Safford scores 34 as Kent State beats Cornell 110-102

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 10:43 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Safford scored 34 points to lead Kent State over Cornell 110-102 on Friday.

Safford added five rebounds and four steals for the Golden Flashes (1-1). Delrecco Gillespie scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Cian Medley scored 12.

The Big Red (0-1) were led by Cooper Noard, who recorded 34 points. Adam Tsang Hinton added 29 points.

Kent State took the lead for good with five seconds to go in the first half. The score was 58-55 at halftime, with Safford racking up 16 points. Kent State turned a six-point second-half lead into a 17-point advantage with an 11-0 run to make it a 74-57 lead with 15:44 left in the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

